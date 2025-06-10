Karimi Decries Kidnapping Menace In Kogi West

Share

Senator Sunday Karimi representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has expressed deep concern over the alarming rate of kidnapping in his district, describing it as “one too many.”

This statement comes in the wake of the tragic death of a 76-year-old retired Major, Pastor Joe Ajayi, who died in the hands of his abductors.

Karimi lamented that the entire Kogi West region is under siege by kidnappers, with residents living in constant fear.

He noted that even the safety of homes is no guarantee, as people are being abducted from their residences. The senator highlighted the plight of the 92-year-old traditional ruler of Okoloke, who remains in captivity.

Karimi emphasized the need for collective action by security agencies to restore peace and normalcy to the region.

He stressed that the situation demands urgent attention to free the people from fear and enable them to live their lives normally.

To address the crisis, Senator Karimi announced plans to organize a three-day fasting and prayer session with the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Council of Ulamas, to seek God’s divine intervention.

