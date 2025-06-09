Share

Senator Sunday Karimi, representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has expressed deep concern over the alarming rate of kidnapping in his district, describing it as “one too many.”

This statement comes in the wake of the tragic death of 76-year-old retired Major Pastor Joe Ajayi, who died in the hands of his abductors.

Senator Karimi lamented that the entire Kogi West region is under siege by kidnappers, with residents living in constant fear.

He noted that even the safety of homes is no guarantee, as people are being abducted from their residences.

The senator highlighted the plight of the 92-year-old traditional ruler of Okoloke, who remains in captivity.

Senator Karimi emphasized the need for collective action by security agencies to restore peace and normalcy to the region. He stressed that the situation demands urgent attention to free the people from fear and enable them to live their lives normally.

To address the crisis, Senator Karimi announced plans to organize a three-day fasting and prayer session with the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Council of Ulamas, to seek God’s divine intervention.

Senator Karimi condoled with the family of the late Major Pastor Joe Ajayi, describing him as a perfect gentleman who contributed significantly to the growth of Kogi West.

He prayed for the fortitude of the family to bear the loss and for the safe release of those still in captivity.

