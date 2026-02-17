Karim Adeyemi Speaks Out On Dortmund Future

Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi has responded to ongoing speculation about his future at the club amid reports linking him to a potential summer exit.

New Telegraph reports that recent claims suggest contract extension discussions have stalled, fuelling rumours that the 24-year-old could be sold for around €60 million.

The Nigerian-German international remains under contract at the Westfalenstadion until 2027.

What Adeyemi Said

Speaking to Ruhr Nachrichten, Adeyemi addressed the uncertainty surrounding transfer rumours and the unpredictable nature of football.

“In football, everything can change very quickly. It could all be decided in a month or two – maybe even in the next couple of weeks,” he said, while stressing that any decision about his future would involve both player and club.

READ ALSO:

“The decision isn’t mine alone. Many factors come into play, including considerations from the club. What you read in the media isn’t always accurate. My focus is here. I’ve never said I feel uncomfortable or anything like that,” Adeyemi explained.

Despite speculation linking him to other teams, the winger reaffirmed his commitment to Dortmund’s immediate goals.

“My goal has always been to compete at the very top. Nevertheless, I’m not going to make any bold pronouncements about other teams. We’re focusing on ourselves, doing our own thing. We have to stay true to ourselves, perform well, win games – and then we’ll see where we stand,” he added.

He concluded with a message of ambition and clarity: “I have a clear goal, and I’ll announce it again every year as long as I play here.”