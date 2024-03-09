Karikoga Kaseke was Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Chief Executive Officer, a position he held between July 2005 and 2021. Born in Masvingo, he passed on last week at the age of 62. He was ZTA longest serving CEO. Our path first crossed in April 2005 when he attended the Commonwealth Tourism Minister Conference hosted by Nigeria government in Abuja. It was a brief meeting then alongside other travel journalists who had attended the event. One of the travel journalists at the event then was Lucky Onoriode George, Publisher of African Travel Times magazine. George is one of Nigeria’s notable travel journalists of immense record and experience. Somehow, George kept contact with Kaseke long after he left Nigeria, which culminated in Kaseke contracting him in 2008 to invite some Nigerian travel journalists as hosted media to attend the yearly international travel expo of Zimbabwe, known as, Sanganai/Hlanganani-World Tourism Expo, alongside some famded Nollywood actors.

The media team included this writer, George, Nseobong Okon Ekong of Thisday Newspaper, Michael of NTA, Kunle Adewale of AIT, and Uche of NTA. Others were Ayoub Mzee from Tanzania, Ben TV and Nelson Alcantra, who was the former Editor-in-Chief of Eturbonews. Alcantra Karikoga Kaseke: End of an era as Zimbabwe’s tourism icon takes a bow as hosted media on the invitation of Kaseke and also curated a team of tour operators from Nigeria for the event. From that first visit, this reporter kept in touch with Kaseke and his team and linked up in many of the travel expos across the world as ZTA was a constant attendee in many of these global events were the country’s tourism was put on the global map.

The death of Kaseke, who suffered stroke attack in 2018, which greatly hampered his delivery until he retired in 2012, marked the end of an era in Zimbabwe tourism and ZTA. He had made his mark in Zimbabwe national army, where he retired as a Colonel, before moving into the government circle as a public servant. Kaseke, who once ran Hakuna Matata Tour, held various positions in the government, including serving as Deputy Minister for Tourism and Environment, before join- ing ZTA, where he was a very popular and distinguished personality, in fact, he was the face of Zimbabwe’s tourism. He was very cerebral and sure footed about his game, revered and highly respected by everyone because of his versatility, passion and commitment to tourism.

One notable legacy of Kaseke was him opening the doors of Zimbabwe to the world especially Africa, including Nigeria, seeking new source markets for his country. Nigeria held a special place for Kaseke and his country, the reason why he courted Nigerians, especially travel journalists like this reporter and tour operators, whom he and I became friends later and linked up in a number of the world leading travel and tourism exhibitions. C h i n e d u Ikedieze, Uche Jombo, and Ejike Asiegbu were among the Nollywood actors that made the trip. Subsequently, this reporter also had the privilege to attend- ing the exhibitions on several occasions depended on to help sell his country to the Nigerian mar- ket. Kaseke came in at a most turbulent time for his country, a period when the country was sanctioned by the West and European Union, resulting in the country being blacklisted by most source markets but for the Asian market, like China that stood by it. Nigerians were celebrated by Zimbabweans for keeping faith with the country at such a difficult economic pe- Kaseke riod, as Nigerian businesses were among the few that stayed back in the country to help the country reflate its economy.

Nigeria Nollywood movies were very popular across the country, the reason why any Nigerian on the street of Zimbabwe, from Harare to Bulawayo, was greeted either as Igwe or Oga by any Zimbabwean, old or young, once he/she identifies you as a Nigerian. Besides playing the role of the chief marketer for his country and establishing new frontiers for its tourism, he was a deft administrator, who ensured that the tourism industry stayed on course and recovered quickly from the economic meltdown that the country suffered then. Kaseke was also a jolly good fellow who party hard just as he worked hard. He never missed any moment for time out to have drinks with friends and allied. He was a good company and smooth talker, who appreciated criticisms and was ready to learn and adapt for the benefit of his beloved Zimbabwe tourism.

As an administrator, he was good at spotting and empowering young talents. This is evident by the crop of brilliant and young Zimbabweans that worked with him and occupied high positions in ZTA. Some of these brains that this writer came to associate with closely in the course of working with ZTA included late Belinda Mutinhiri, who was as passionate and devoted to tourism and Africa, as his boss. She at different times led ZTA team to Nigeria to participant in some travel related events, including the now rested Abuja Carnival. Others include Edison, Shuvai, Nellia Nhauranwa, Pat and Salome. Kaseke will be greatly missed by every- one who had ever come in contact with him, including this reporter as he holds a special place in my heart, for among others offering one the rare privilege of being exposed to his country’s tourism, thereby offering an opportunity to learn and be educated on some aspects of tourism, especially destination marketing.

Adieu Karikoga Kaseke!!!