Karaoke Maestro to Host Debut Festival December 2

Lagos based Karaoke Maestro, Jiboye Adekunle is turning his passion for music and karaoke into a big platform for Karaoke lovers. Jiboye Adekunle who is popularly know on the microphone as Karaoke Maestro Sugar will be hosting the first edition of the Karaoke Festival, called Karafest come December 2, 2023.

Speaking about the coming festival which will bring together a community of kareoke lovers around Lagos and beyond, Jiboye said, “KaraFEST, is the first of its kind. Just as the name implies it is Karaoke festival, the name was coined from both Karaoke and Festival. It is going to be a show where every lounge, hotel, and business owner as long as you have anything to do with the Karaoke would come together to celebrate the Karaoke community in Nigeria”.

“They would eat, merry, sing, vibe and connect. It is more like networking, basically that is what Karafest is all about. It is an opportunity where brands would meet with lounge owners and other businesses and stakeholders to promote their brands and maximize sales”.

The king of Karaoke further explained that December is always the month of celebrations and there I no better month to bring more merry and entertainment to Karaoke lovers than the festive month. It may be ironical that Jiboye Adekunle who is a popular K a r a o k e master did not study anything music back in his school days.

His journey into becoming a Karaoke Maestro started as a pure love for music introduced to him while growing up. “I chose Karaoke and Karaoke chose me too. Funny enough, I was actually into computer graphics and I left graphics and went into construction, but because of the way I was brought up, we were raised with music. My dad was a choirmaster, and we had that music foundation from home.

From there I started writing my own songs. I started producing in my own music in little ways. I wrote some songs, went to the studio and recorded a few but I did not pursue a musical career. My life back then was more of school and work. Recalling how Karaoke and him chose each other, Jiboye said a friend invited him to sing at a lounge opening in Alausa for free.

Though he turned it down at first, he later considered doing the job. After the heartwarming performance that got him a standing ovation, he was invited to another lounge to perform once a week.