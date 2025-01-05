Kara Market Fire: Sokoto Govt Pledges Support To Victims

Share

The Sokoto State Government has expressed condolences and pledged assistance to victims of the recent fire outbreak at Kara Market in the state.

The devastating fire affected about 50 shops, destroying 132 grinding machines and significant quantities of food items, including rice, millet, and beans, worth millions of naira.

The State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, who visited the scene to sympathize with the victims announced that the government would set up a committee to assess the damage and identify measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Gobir emphasized the importance of taking precautions during the harmattan season, which increases the risk of fire outbreaks, assuring victims that the government would provide support once the committee submits its report.

The fire had a significant impact on local businesses, affecting both indigenous and non-indigenous traders.

Malam Yakubu Bello, Chairman of the Grinders Association, confirmed the destruction was substantial, especially with the loss of grinding machines vital to market operations.

Alhaji Bashar Nuhu, Chairman of the Youth Traders Association, thanked the Deputy Governor for his visit and appealed for government support, noting that young traders were significantly affected.

The Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) responded swiftly to the incident.

Special Adviser Hon. Liman Bodinga commended the state government’s swift action and the Deputy Governor’s visit.

The government’s efforts demonstrate a commitment to providing immediate relief and long-term solutions to mitigate future disasters in the region.

