May 15, 2023

Kanye West To Trademark Yeezy Sock Boots

Following Adidas’ announcement that it will be selling the last pair of Yeezy sneakers it had in its possession, multi-award-winning musician, Kanye West has sought to trademark the Yeezy sock shoes.

Adidas has stated that the remaining pairs of Yeezy shoes would be sold, with the revenues going to a good cause.

This comes after the rapper’s business association with the fashion firm was terminated sometime last year due to a series of anti-Semitic comments.

In response to this declaration, Kanye took action to trademark his Yeezy sock boots. According to TMZ, West’s Mascotte Holdings Inc. submitted documentation on May 4 on behalf of the 45-year-old rapper, and they labelled the item as “YZY SOCK SHOES.”

Despite being characterized as “Socks; socks with leather soles,” the forms reportedly provided very little information about how the sock shoes would actually look.

