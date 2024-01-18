New Telegraph

January 18, 2024
Kanye West Replaces Teeth With $1m Titanium Dentures

American rapper, Kanye West has removed his teeth and replaced them with Titanium dentures reportedly worth $850,000.

In a viral video on Wednesday, the billionaire hip-hop singer grinned and revealed his supervillain-chic look while hanging out with his wife, Bianca Censori, and comedian, Chris Rock.

Kanye reportedly designed the dentures which were inspired by James Bond.

He pictured looking like the spitting image of the Bond villain Jaws — featured in The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker as he caught up with Chris Rock with an overjoyed Bianca at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles.

