Kanye West Pleads With Trump To Pardon Diddy

Popular American rapper, Kanye West has pleaded with President Donald Trump to pardon embattled music executive, Sean Combs, better known as Diddy.

New Telegraph recalls that Diddy who facing more than 30 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct is currently in a New York jail awaiting a federal criminal trial on sex trafficking and racketeering.

Taking his X page on Thursday, Kanye West asked President Trump to release the embattled music star.

He said: “@realDonaldTrump, please free my brother Puff.”

Recall that Diddy was arrested by Homeland Security on suspicion of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for prostitution in September last year.

Diddy has denied all the charges, entering a not-guilty plea on Tuesday, 17 September. However, his bail request was rejected twice.

Recently, Diddy was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Brooklyn, following a knee injury and was taken back to his cell after receiving treatment.

His trial will commence later this year.

