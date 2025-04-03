Kanye West Opens Up On Split From Wife, Bianca Censori

Share

Controversial American rapper, Kanye West has revealed why he split from his estranged wife, Bianca Censori, after two years of marriage.

West made this disclosure in the form of lyrics for his latest song titled, BIANCA.

In the lyrics of the track, which is part of his new album WW3, Ye claims Bianca tried to have him “Committed”.

In the chorus, the rappers sing: “Bianca, I just want you to come back/Come back to me/I know what I did to make you mad”, implying the 30-year-old was the one who ended their romance.

In a verse, Kanye raps: “My baby she ran away/But first she tried to get me committed/Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it”.

New Telegraph recalls that since their marriage in December, the duo have been making headlines, especially with their choice of dressing.

Their Grammy’s red carpet appearance sparked concern for Bianca, as it was claimed the couple ‘argued’ over the stunt days before.

