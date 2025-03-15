Share

American rapper and record producer, Kanye West has revealed that he is not a fan of his colleague Kendrick Lamar’s music.

The Ye crooner who spoke via her verified X handle on Friday said Lamar is a fantastic rapper, but he doesn’t like his music.

According to him, he wasn’t pleased with Kendrick Lamar’s featuring on Playboi Carti’s new album ‘I Am Music.’

Kanye West wrote, “I don’t like Kendrick Lamar’s music. He raps very good but I didn’t need to hear him on Carti’s album.”

Saturday Telegraph recalls that last year, Kanye West blasted J. Cole for apologising to Kendrick Lamar over his diss track.

During his performance at the 2024 Dreamville Festival in 2024, J. Cole apologised for dissing Kendrick Lamar, who earlier dissed him and Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s song ‘Like That.’

J.Cole had stated that he regret his action, describing it as the “lamest sh*t” he has ever done.

West insisted that J. Cole goofed by apologising to Kendrick Lamar.

