Kanye West: Jay-Z Planning To Kill Me

American rapper, Kanye West has alleged that his colleague, Jay-Z, is planning to assassinate him following his revelation on social media about the Roc Nation boss and Beyoncé’s children.
Speaking in a post on X on Wednesday, Kanye claimed that Beyoncé used IVF to conceive Jay-Z’s 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.
Kanye West also tweeted in a now-deleted post that Jay-Z had “made” him do so.
In another series of tweets, Kanye West alleged that Jay-Z was planning to assassinate him.
He wrote: “I know Jay-Z is driving around like damn, I have to kill Kanye.”
“I know it’s gonna hurt Jay-Z to kill me, but somebody’s gotta do it.”
“Plus, I don’t want the Jews getting credit for my murder.”
