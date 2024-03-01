Kanye West Dangerous To All Africans – Seun Kuti

Nigerian Afrobeat artist, Seun Kuti has stirred up controversy on social media by calling American rapper, Kanye West a “dangerous person to all Africans”.

Seun Kuti made this remark on Friday, March 1, in a statement posted via his official Instagram page.

Without disclosing reason to back up his allegations, many of his fans were left wondering where he got his information from.

New Telegraph recalls that Seun has expressed his dislike for Kanye West on previous occasions due to Kanye West remarks against his father Fela Kuti in 2018.

On Instagram, Kanye West declared that he was the world’s greatest artist because he was the embodiment of Tupac, Nelson Mandela, and Fela.

Seun who responded angrily on his own Instagram account said he didn’t think Kanye West connected with Fela’s spirit.

He took to his Instagram story and dragged the rapper without giving any reasons.

