Share

American rapper, Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori are set to divorce barely 11 days after her nude stunt on the Grammys red carpet.

New Telegraph gathered that the couple agreed Bianca will receive a $5 million payment when their short-lived marriage ends.

It would be recalled that Kanye and Bianca’s union began in December 2022.

A close source to the 47-year-old rapper confirmed that the couple have now broken up and they expect a legal filing to end the marriage in the coming days.

READ ALSO:

However, Bianca will continue living in their $35 million home in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles.

While Kanye could return to Tokyo, Japan, where he spent much of last year living in a hotel.

Bianca appeared unhappy on the red carpet on February 2 after West asked her to drop her fur coat and “Make a scene” but she obeyed his instructions.

Kanye’s friends have insisted that the stunt was his idea of ‘Art’ and was also intended to replicate the cover of his album Vultures 2.

Share

Please follow and like us: