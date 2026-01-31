Kanye West Apologises Publicly, Blames Brain Injury For Anti-semitic Outburst

Famous American singer, Kanye West, has again made a public apology over his anti-Semitic rants.

The apology titled; “To Those I have Hurt,” was published in Wall Street Journal’s print edition. Also, the singer attributed his outburst to brain injury he sustained when involved in a car accident two and half decades ago.

The apology, signed by Kanye West, indicated that the publication was ‘Paid for by Yeezy’, according an international news outlet.

“25 years ago, I was in a car accident that broke my jaw and caused injury to the right frontal lobe of my brain. No comprehensive scans were done as at the time; neurological exam was limited.

The possibility of frontal-lobe injury was never raised. It was properly diagnosed in 2023. That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health, leading to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis,” he said.

The development came nearly three years after a Jewish organisation, Stop Antisemitism, rejected Kanye West’s first apology.