Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife, Kim Kardashian Of Sex Trafficking

Popular American rapper, Kanye West has accused his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian and her family of sex trafficking.

The rapper who spoke on Friday also alleged that the Kardashians are sex trafficking “All the black children they strategically produce.”

He made allegations amidst his custody battle with Kim, with whom he shares four children.

New Telegraph gathered that Kim Kardashian reportedly cancelled North West’s visit with Kanye West after learning from security guards that Andrew and Tristan Tate were on their way to the location,

Following this, Kanye West went on social media to speak dirty about Kim and her family, accusing them of being sex traffickers.

Kanye West wrote on his X handle; “Kim Kardashian is a sex trafficker. I don’t like that Twings has my daughter in her video dressing all grown.

“I would have expected more from twings. It’s f*ck all you n*ggas. My soul is black. And watch y’all don’t believe me and just say I’m crazy.

“The Kardashians are sex workers and they sex traffick all of the black children they strategically produce.”

However, Kim and the Kardashians are yet to respond to the allegations.

