Kanwulia Sets To Thrill Lagos With ‘Amerikana’ Album Release

…gears up for Who’s That Girl?’ city tour

Nigerian-American artiste, Kanwulia, is set to make this year’s Easter celebration a thrilling, memorable experience for Lagosians as she gears up to set the city’s music scene ablaze with her highly anticipated album, ‘Amerikana’, and the launch of her city tour “Amerikana-Who’s That Girl?”

The ‘Amerikana’ album release is strategically timed to treat fans to anthems of empowerment and infectious dance floor bangers that will have everyone grooving to the beat.

But that’s not all, Kanwulia will also hit the streets of Lagos for her “Amerikana- Who’s That Girl?” tour, a journey through the city’s hottest entertainment spots.

“From intimate lounge performances to electrifying club shows, she’ll captivate audiences with her dynamic stage presence and undeniable talent.

Speaking about her upcoming tour, Kanwulia enthused that Lagos holds a special place in her heart. “I can’t wait to feel the city’s energy pulsating through me as I perform.

“I’m thrilled to be performing in Lagos, one of the top global entertainment destinations, and I owe it all to God and my incredible management and agency, Volkano & Inspiro Productions,” she said.

But Kanwulia’s tour isn’t just about music—it’s about empowerment and inspiration. As a Nigerian-American artist, she’s on a mission to break barriers and shatter stereotypes. Through her music and her journey, she hopes to inspire a new generation of artists to dream big and fearlessly pursue their passions.

As the countdown to Easter 2024 begins, all eyes are on Kanwulia “as she prepares to storm the Lagos music scene. Get ready to be swept off your feet, Kanwulia is back and she’s ready to take you on a musical adventure of a lifetime. Dust off those dancing shoes because this is one show you won’t want to miss!”