Kanu’s Trial: Int’l Counsel Writes Omotosho, Urges Dismissal Of Prosecution

Justice James Omotosho of the High Court, Abuja before whom the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is standing trial, has been reminded of his vulnerability before the International Criminal Court should he in deference to orders, become unfaithful to his professional duty of upholding justice.

In a letter addressed to Justice Omotosho, Kanu’s International counsel, Mr Bruce Fein, urged him to dismiss the prosecution for lack of jurisdiction. The letter reads: “No government should profit from its own criminality. That has been binding law from time immemorial.

Justice is the end of government. Nothing is more unjust than a government profiting from its own crimes.” Citing a United States Supreme Court Justice Louis D Brandeis verdict in Olmsted v United States (1928): “In a government of laws, existence of the government will be imperiled if it fails to observe the law scrupulously.