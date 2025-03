Share

Nwankwo Kanu’s son, Sean, has signed for a new Polish club. Sean, 19, signed the dotted lines for KS Dozamet with his proud mother, Amara, by his side.

He previously featured for Gornik Polkowice, who play in the Polish third-tier league.

The tall forward will hope to follow in the footsteps of his father who won laurels for club and country during a very illustrious career that spanned the likes of Arsenal, Inter Milan and Portsmouth.

