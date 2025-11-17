Kanu’s ‘No Case’ And Judge’s Plea ‘In Name Of Almighty God’ To Enter Defence

Thursday, November 20, 2025, is ‘Judgment Day’ for the leader of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on the alleged sevencount charge of terrorism filed against him by the Nigerian government at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

Many never saw this day coming eight months after a new judge took over the trial that began with treasonable felony charges against Kanu, and dragged on for years, with the courts entertaining same or similar issues randomly, and the case moving from the High Court to Appeal Court to Supreme Court, and back to the High Court.

And finally, judgment beckons! Justice James Omotosho, the new judge assigned to the case in March 2025, fixed the judgment after Kanu (defendant/applicant) failed to utilise the six days the court allotted to him to “enter defence,” or be deemed to have waived his right accordingly.

Kanu declined to enter defence on the grounds that “he’s being tried under a non-existent law; the court lacks the jurisdiction to continue with the case; and he’s unjustly detained, and should be set free to go home” from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja where he has been detained since 2021.

Surely, Kanu’s case has spotlighted that though judges must “dispense justice to all manner of people without fear or favour or affection or ill-will,” they strive to guide and assist litigants, as Justice Omotosho portrayed during the accelerated hearing.

At separate proceedings, the judge pleaded with Kanu – who represented himself after he sacked his lawyers – to enter defence, and not rely on a failed “no case submission” that went up to the Supreme Court, which agreed that a “prima facie case” was made against him, and he should stand trial.

Spicing the proceedings with a biblical touch, the judge, on Tuesday, November 4, appealed to Kanu, “three times,” to enter his defence, and yet Kanu denied there was no law in Nigeria’s corpus to try or continue to detain him. (Reminds of Matthew 26:34, 75 when Peter denied Christ three times before the cock crowed) As reported by ‘The Nation’ on November 5, the judge, ruling on Kanu’s decline to enter defence “for the last time,” turned to him in the dock, and said: “Just like I did the other time, I appeal to you, in the name of Almighty God, to get a legal expert that can put you through.

When I say lawyer, it is not just a lawyer, but one that is conversant with criminal proceedings. In the name of Almighty God, you need to get a lawyer to put you through.

“The law has given you the opportunity to put in your defence. If you say you are not calling witnesses, the court cannot force you. My dear brother, I appeal to you, in the name of Almighty God, to get a lawyer, who is an expert in criminal law, to put you through.”

On Friday, November 7, Justice Omotosho held that as it was in the case in the Bible when God gave Adam the chance to explain why he ate the apple (forbidden fruit) (Genesis 2:16-17) he, as a Christian, had given Kanu the opportunity to defend himself, adding: “I have, on some occasions, appealed to him, in the name of God, and advised him to get the service of a lawyer knowledgeable in criminal procedure.”

Noting that Kanu couldn’t complain of being denied the constitutional right to fair hearing since, on his own volition, he failed to “utilise the opportunity given him to defend himself,” the judge said he couldn’t compel him to utilise the chance for fair hearing, as “he is free to waive it if he chooses.” “I hold that the defendant has waived his right to open his defence,” the judge said, and held that the two motions that Kanu filed, challenging the court’s jurisdiction, would be determined at the time of the final judgment.

Having earlier accused the court of “overlooking a Supreme Court judgment “confirming the non-existence of Section 47 of the Criminal Code Act (CCA),” and that Section 36(12) of the Constitution prohibits being subjected to trial under a non-existent law, Kanu announced filing a motion for five reliefs, and a nine-point affidavit, praying the court to strike out the case, and release him, viz:

• An order expunging, from the records of the court, the purported plea of “not guilty” he entered on March 29, 2025, the same having been obtained under deception, coercion, and in clear violation of Section 36(6)(a) of the Constitution of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and in defiance of the Supreme Court binding directive in FRN v. Nnamdi Kanu (SC/CR/1361/2022).

• An order setting aside all proceedings conducted pursuant to the said defective plea, including, but not limited to the scheduling of defence, witness summons, and trial dates, the same being founded on a nullity ab initio.

• An order declaring that the seven-count charge dated March 29, 2025, discloses no triable offence known to law, having been founded on repealed statutes (listed). • An order striking out the charge in its entirety for want of jurisdiction, the same being incompetent and void ab initio.

• An order directing the immediate release of the defendant/applicant from custody, there being no valid charge pending before the court.

• And the nine grounds Kanu hinged his five prayers include that: On March 29, 2025, upon being asked by the Registrar whether he understood count one of the charge, he unequivocally responded ‘I don’t’ – a fact indelibly recorded at page 12 of the Certified True Copy of the record of proceedings.

• Despite his clear protestation of non-comprehension, the court failed to halt proceedings, offer explanation, or ensure understanding in a language he comprehends, thereby breaching Section 36(6) (a) of CFRN.

• The subsequent ‘I do, yes’ and plea of ‘not guilty’ were procured under pressure and without curing the initial constitutional defect, rendering the entire plea-taking exercise a nullity.

The charge is founded on repealed statutes – statutorily noticeable under Section 122 of the Evidence Act, 2011 – and remains unamended despite the Supreme Court’s explicit directive on December 15, 2023 that count 15 (formerly misciting the Criminal Code) be amended to reflect the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA).

• By Section 36(12) of CFRN, no person shall be convicted of an offence not defined in a written law in force at the time of commission. The prosecution’s reliance on repealed laws violates this constitutional safeguard. • The prosecution’s continued use of the unamended, defective charge constitutes a gross abuse of court process and contempt of the Supreme Court’s binding judgment under Section 287(1) CFRN.