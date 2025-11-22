Kanu’s Life Sentence Will Deepen Insecurity In South East –Okoye

…says it shows Igbos are not needed in Nigeria

The recent judgment against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, is generating reactions across the country, and retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Celestine Okoye in this interview with Okey Maduforo bared his mind on the judgment and the fate of Ndigbo in the Nigerian polity.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been sentenced to life imprisonment, would that stop the insecurity in the South East?

There is nothing like putting an end to insecurity in the South East going by this judgment and the only way to stop insecurity in the South East is to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally. In the past six or five years, the entire South East has been under siege by miscreants and hoodlums and their reason is the long detention of Kanu, and we said release this man and let us know or identify who are IPOB members and the criminals in the buses.

That has been and remains our demand but nothing is happening and now there is a judgment against him and that means that those in the bushes should remain there and be killing and kidnapping people. If you know the amount of economic loss that we have been facing in the South East you will surely pity us, and by this judgment it would surely deepen. Igbos in general are in trouble.

We are in trouble and this has shown that we are not needed in this country. That shows the level of hatred that they have for us and the agenda of clearing the Igbo race is already up as far as I am concerned, and I don’t know the law that they based their judgment on but as far as I am concerned, we are in trouble. So if you are talking of ending insecurity, there would not be an end to insecurity in the South East. This is our problem and we are no longer safe.

The Igbo man is no longer safe at all. Look at the battle the young man passed through and they never told us the law that he breeched to warrant this judgment. This is a miscarriage of justice and it is sad and very unfortunate to say the least.

There are other people that are in similar situation with Nnamdi Kanu, but they did not meet the same fate…

Yes we had Sunday Igboho, we had Asari Dokubo and others including the bandits and Boko Haram in the North but no one was charged for treason. Just because he is an Igbo man that is why we have this kind of judgment. He is just an Igbo man and the hatred has been there in the past when Igbos were massacred in the North without apology and it has continued.

During the Nigerian Civil War, we lost up to 6 million people in the North and this has continued from one massacre to the other. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu saw all these things and started his agitations and because of the hatred that is why it is like this. Had it been that Nnamdi Kanu is not an Igbo man it wouldn’t have turned out like this. Our sins and mistakes are that we are Igbos, simple and short, and that is our bane.

There were appeals by the like of the late (Emmanuel) Iwuanyanwu, late (Chukwuemeka) Ezeife and even governors yet they jailed him…

There is nothing any Igbo man can say that can be taken seriously, there is nothing at all. So whatever they said came to nothing.

Are you saying that the Igbos should resign to fate or there’s a political solution to the matter?

I don’t understand what you mean by what you said about political solution. The problem is from us and let every- one know as Igbo people that we are no longer safe in any place that they are and most importantly they are no longer safe in this country even in their homes.

There has been an issue that has to do with Christian genocide; what are your views?

The international community has to come to help us because there is no hope anywhere. They have to come and help us because there is no hope anymore. We do not have hope, and in Igbo land there is no hope and 98 per cent are Christians, so we have seen that the genocide is coming gradually and it is gradually moving towards us to wipe us out.