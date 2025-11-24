The Ijaw Diaspora Council (IDC) has described the life jail sentence handed down to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as a politically-motivated judgment that failed to address the broader issues of justice and self-determination in Nigeria.

Kanu was convicted of using broadcasts to incite violence in a bid to establish the State of Biafra, and was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Federal High Court presided over by Justice James Omotosho.

The prosecution had sought the death penalty, but the court opted for life imprisonment after charges of terrorism, incitement to violence, and enforcement of sit-at-home orders were brought before him by the prosecution.

The Ijaw Diaspora Council, in a statement, lamented that in the Northern parts of the country, some top government officials have been linked to terrorism and violence, but that no comparable legal actions have been taken against such persons, stressing a disparity in justice.

The statement was signed by its leaders, Professor Mondy Selle Gold, Professor Edward Agbai, and Professor Emmanuel Tam Ezekiel-Hart.

IDC likened the sentencing of Kanu to the sentencing of Major Isaac Adaka Boro to a death sentence in 1966 for treason, lamenting a legacy of oppressive rulings against advocates for self-determination.

It called for a political solution, and the initiation of a National Conference to address Nigeria’s root structural challenges, and urged for peaceful advocacy, legal channels, and coalition-building both domestically and internationally to pursue constitutional reforms and self-determination within Nigeria’s framework.

Focusing on the broader struggle for political equity, the IDC framed Kanu’s fight not as isolated to the Igbo people but as part of a wider call from marginalised groups in the Niger Delta and Middle Belt for True Fiscal Federalism.

“The IDC is advocating devolution of powers and resource control at local levels,” the statement adds, arguing that over-centralisation of Nigeria’s security and governance undermines peace and fuels separatist agitations and violence.

The IDC advised the Nigerian government, IPOB, and other stakeholders to prioritise justice, dignity, and national unity.

It also called on the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rebuild public trust through foresight and structural reforms, warning against ignoring the deep-seated grievances that risk further destabilising Nigeria’s fragile federation.

The IDC also expressed concern over internal divisions within the Igbos and warned that failure to engage politically and diplomatically could lead to increased volatility and insecurity in the South-East region.

The statement emphasised the importance of true federalism as the viable path for lasting peace and development in Nigeria, noting that Kanu’s sentencing marks a critical moment in Nigeria’s handling of separatist movements and national cohesion, with far-reaching implications for the country’s political future.