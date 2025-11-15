Kanu’s Family Writes NBA, Says ‘Your Silence Helping Unlawful Court Case’

The family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has called out the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), over its silence in the face of the unlawful trial of Kanu.

In the open letter signed on behalf of the Okwu-Kanu family and issued by Kanu’s younger sibling, Emmanuel Kanu, the family said the time had come “to address the NBA directly and truthfully, without sugarcoating or politeness that hides the painful reality.

“The hard truth is that the NBA has failed in its duty, and its silence in the face of clear constitutional violations has allowed an unlawful and fake court case against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to continue.

“The NBA, a body created to defend the rule of law and protect the legal order, has stood by quietly while Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is being tried under a law that no longer exists, a law that was repealed by the National Assembly, and whose use in any court violates Section 36(12) of the 1999 Constitution.”

The letter expressed worry that while the trial lasted NBA has chosen to be silent, with no attempt to correct the dangerous misunderstanding surrounding this trial.

The letter observed, “This is not neutrality; it is aiding injustice by doing nothing. The controlling law for terrorism-related prosecutions in Nigeria today is the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022, not a repealed law, and that law makes it clear in Section 76(1)(d)(iii) that no Nigerian court can try a person for an offence allegedly committed in another country unless that foreign country also regards the alleged act as a crime.

“Kenya has never accused, investigated, or charged Mazi Nnamdi Kanu with any crime of any kind. In simple language, this means there is no double criminality and therefore no jurisdiction, and without jurisdiction, a trial is impossible.

“This is basic law that any second-year law student understands, yet the NBA has behaved as if the meaning is hidden or confusing.”

Citing several cases and relevant sections of the constitution, the family lamented that “the ongoing trial is anchored entirely on the repealed Terrorism (Prevention Amendment) Act 2013, a law that ceased to exist when the 2022 Act came into effect.

“The Constitution is very clear in Section 36(12) that no person may be tried for any criminal offence unless the law defining the offence is written and in force at the time of trial. A repealed law is not in force and cannot be used to charge anyone.

“This is not our personal opinion; it is the binding position of the Supreme Court in cases such as Okenwa v. Military Governor of Imo State, Akinyede v. The Appraiser, Uwaifo v. Attorney-General of Bendel State, and Aoko v. Fagbemi.

“This silence has real consequences beyond Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. When the Bar refuses to challenge obvious illegality in a public case, it normalises abuses, empowers judges who ignore clear legal limits, leaves ordinary Nigerians helpless, and sends a message to the world that Nigerian lawyers no longer understand or defend their own laws.

According to the family, “Many Nigerians remain in prison today because their cases were handled carelessly by lawyers who did not challenge invalid charges or defective laws. The NBA must now decide whether it wants to be an institution that protects the rule of law or one that passively watches injustice spread.”

“We therefore call on the NBA to publicly acknowledge that no person in Nigeria can be tried under a repealed law, to publicly affirm that double criminality under Section 76 of the 2022 Act is a mandatory condition for jurisdiction, to call out judicial misconduct where courts deliberately ignore constitutional limits, and to stop enabling public ignorance by remaining silent.

“If the NBA cannot defend the Constitution, then it has lost the moral authority to claim leadership of the Nigerian legal profession.

“The Okwu-Kanu family calls on the NBA to rediscover its conscience, rise to its duty, defend the Constitution, and stop pretending not to see what every informed Nigerian already knows.”