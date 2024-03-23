Kanu’s Family To FG: Name Those Who Collect, Spend N800m To Bring Him To Court

The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has asked the Federal Government to name those who collect, spend and for what purpose, the alleged N800 million purportedly spent for every court appearance he makes.

The spokesman of the family, Prince Emmanuel Kanu who spoke with journalists on Saturday, said it had come to the knowledge of the family that the Federal Government spends N800 million each time he was brought to court, demanded further clarification as to who collects and spends the money, expressing the fear that those making such huge money from Kanu’s incarceration would naturally sabotage his release.

“We heard that the Government spends N800 million each time he is brought to court. Then, we want to know who the beneficiaries of the said money are.

Government should tell the people who collects and spends the money, and on what.

“Our fear is that if it’s true that such a humongous amount of money was spent on bringing him to court any time he is to appear, then it may be impossible to grant him bail any time soon because the cabal benefiting from his continued incarceration may not be willing to let go of their oil well. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has finally become a money-minting venture for a few corrupt individuals in the corridors of power.”

This is as the family has raised fresh concerns over the IPOB leader’s failing health, saying he needs urgent medical attention to avert a major health crisis.

“We got information this morning that he is critically down. He has not been granted access to his personal doctors, and he urgently needs a cardiologist. He should not be allowed to die in DSS custody.”

The family, once again, called on the international community, to prevail on Nigeria to release the IPOB Leader who, it said, “is unjustly held for demanding the freedom of his Biafra people. “