Kanu’s Family Demands Nullification Of Conviction

The family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has demanded immediate reversal of the life sentence on the ground that the judgment is an ambush contrary to Section 36(12) of the Constitution and the Supreme Court, which declared plainly that a repealed law is dead.

The family, in a statement issued by Kanu’s younger sibling, Emmanuel, lamented that Omotosho ignored the binding decision of the Supreme Court directing correction of Count 7 and the constitution and “convicted Kanu on repealed and non-existent laws.”

According to the family, “What happened in the courtroom of Justice James Omotosho was not justice — it was an ambush, unprecedented, unconstitutional and a direct violation of the right to fair hearing.”

The statement further held that, “a Judge cannot ambush an accused after the hearing has closed. Once parties conclude arguments, the judge cannot, on judgment day, introduce a new legal theory, new statutes, or new grounds of conviction. Doing so without informing the accused or giving him a chance to be heard is the very definition of denial of fair hearing.”

Emmanuel argued that what Justice Omotosho did in the judgment was to “Invoke a transition/savings clause — a clause that nobody argued, nobody raised, and nobody addressed — and used it to overturn the Constitution itself.”

Citing Section 36(12) of the 1999 Constitution, he held that, “No person shall be convicted unless the offence is defined in a written law in force at the time. The Supreme Court has repeated the same principle in case after case.

A repealed statute cannot sustain a conviction. No judge, regardless of personal views, can resurrect a dead law.

Justice Omotosho acknowledged these authorities — then violated them.”

The family, therefore, demanded immediate nullification of the unconstitutional conviction and an end to judicial improvisation that treats constitutional rights as optional suggestions.