Kanu’s Family Cries Out, Says Relocation To Sokoto Prison Veiled Plot To Eliminate Him

The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has rejected his transfer to Sokoto correctional center, saying his safety is not guaranteed in the caliphate facility.

Prince Emmanuel Kanu who raised the alarm, said his legal team was told at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, where he had been held all along, he had been moved to Sokoto, alleging that the relocation of the IPoB leader to Sokoto was a veiled plot to eliminate him.

“They have secretly relocated Nnamdi Kanu to Sokoto prison with intension to kill him by denying him access to his personal physicians.

“Kanu is on special medication which is being managed by a private doctor after his failed health. Now they want to go back to the old order of administering drugs to him. This is a plan to finally kill him and we are opposed to it.

“Nigeria should not kill Nnamdi Kanu for seeking justice for his people. He committed no crime to warrant this torture,” Emmanuel cried out.

He called on the international community to hold President Bola Tinubu and the federal government of Nigeria, responsible, should anything happen to the IPoB leader.