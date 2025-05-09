Kanu’s Broadcasts Led To killing of Jonathan’s Ex-Aide, Others – Witness Tells Court

Share

A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Nnamdi Kanu – leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) – yesterday told Federal High Court, Abuja, that Kanu’s broadcast led to the killing of a former Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, and others.

The witness, who is an official of the Department of State Services (DSS), said this at the resumed hearing of his testimony as the second prosecution witness.

The witness said he was part of the DSS team that investigated the complaint made against Kanu by then Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

He added that the defendant’s broadcast also led to the killing of a retired judge, Justice Stanley Nnaji and an intending military couple, Sergeant Audu Lucas and Private Glory Matthew.

The witness also said that Kanu, in one of his broadcasts, ordered his followers to enforce a sit-at-home in all South-Eastern states, and as a result, many people who went out of their houses on that day were killed.

He added that investigation revealed that Sergeant Lucas and Private Matthew were not only killed by those who were enforcing Kanu’s sit-at-home order, but they were also beheaded.

The witness said investigation also revealed that before killing Gulak, those enforcing the sit-at-home directive by Kanu, blamed him (Gulak) for coming out on a day their leader asked people not to go out of their homes.

He added that from their investigation, they found that Kanu founded IPOB and ESN, which is the armed wing of IPOB, and that he was the leader of both groups.

“We were also able to establish that he (Kanu) founded Radio Biafra through which he made inciting comments like the killing of police officers and burning of property,” the witness said.

He added that they also found that Radio Biafra was not registered in Nigeria and that, owing to Kanu’s broadcast, police stations in Cele and Ilasa (both in Lagos) were burnt by his followers.

