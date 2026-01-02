Kanuris Converge In Maiduguri For Kanem Borno Cultural Summit

Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital, on Thursday hosted Kanuris all over the world as the state celebrated Kanem Borno Cultural Day and Summit to showcase the rich culture of the Kanuri people.

The Cultural Summit attracted thousands of Kanuri kinsmen from at least 10 countries to celebrate this year’s Kanem-Borno Cultural Summit in Maiduguri.

The summit also brought together 161 emirs, high-profile government officials and thousands of Kanuri delegates from the Republics of Ghana, Sudan, Gabon, Niger, Central Africa, Senegal, Libya, Chad, Cameroon and Benin.

The summit also represented a deliberate effort to rebuild transnational kinship networks based on a shared identity and, consequently, to create a supportive global community that can tackle challenges collaboratively, invest in shared development and ensure that the illustrious legacy of Kanem-Borno continues to inspire future generations.

Governor Babagana Zullum of Bormo state, who spoke in the Kanuri language, urged the summit to focus on fostering educational exchange, entrepreneurial collaboration, and socio-economic initiatives to uplift Kanuri communities globally.

The governor offered scholarships to 150 students from the countries that encompass the old Kanem Borno empire as part of efforts to foster greater unity and fraternity.

The Chadian President, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, was represented by the Governor of Lac Province, Major General Saleh Haggar Tidjani.

The occasion featured dance performances and cultural displays by contingents from different countries.

The Kanem-Borno Empire was one of the greatest and longest-lasting empires in African history. It flourished for over 1,000 years, roughly from the 9th to the 19th century in the region around Lake Chad, encompassing parts of present-day Nigeria, Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Libya.

Other dignitaries included the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; the former vice president, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III and Senators Mohammed Tahir Monguno and Mohammed Ali Ndume, as well as Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan.

Also present were members of the House of Representatives, the speakers of the Borno and Yobe Houses of Assembly, emirs and chiefs from other parts of Nigeria, members of the Borno State House of Assembly, commissioners and many senior officials of the Borno State Government.