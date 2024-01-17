Kanu tips Eagles to beat Cote d’Ivoire

Nwankwo Kanu, the former captain of Super Eagles, is cheering for the team to win against the hosts, Cote d’Ivoire, in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tomorrow. In their opening fixture, the hosts won against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau, while the Super Eagles drew Equatorial Guinea to a 1-1 score.

Kanu believes in Nigeria’s victory at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium and stated that the team has a group of talented players who have a decent chance against Cote d’Ivoire. He also mentioned that all the teams fear Nigeria. “All the teams fear Nigeria,” the two-time CAF Player of the Year told reporters. “We believe we have a team of top talents who have a good chance against Cote d’Ivoire in their next game. “I will back them to win this game.”