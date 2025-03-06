Kanu Seeks Fair Trial, Case Transfer To South East

Share

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has filed a fresh suit seeking to enforce his right to a fair trial.

Kanu also sought his release or for his case to be transferred to the South-East if he could not get a fair trial in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In an official statement issued on Thursday, the IPOB leader’s counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, disclosed that two separate suits were filed on Tuesday on behalf of Kanu.

According to Ejimakor, the two separate legal actions sought to compel the authorities to, henceforth, abide by the black letters of the Constitution and pertinent statutes in the overall conduct of Kanu’s case.

Kanu’s lawyer explained the suits were necessitated by refusal to reassign the IPOB leader’s case to another judge since Justice Binta Nyako recused herself on 24th September 2024.

He said: “In the first Suit, Number: CV/875/25 filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, we requested for the enforcement of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s constitutional right to fair hearing and to be tried within a reasonable time; and in the alternative, to release him unconditionally.

“In the second Suit, Number: M/3224/2025 which was also brought before the High Court of Federal Capital Territory, we are seeking for a Mandamus to compel the authorities to follow the law in the conduct of his trial, including the transfer of his case to Southeast where it should have been instituted in the first place,”

“We wish to make it abundantly clear that these suits were primarily necessitated by the several unconstitutional and unlawful actions that have pervaded the conduct of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case since the recusal of Honorable Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako on 24th September 2024.

“In summary, the said unconstitutional and unlawful actions include the refusal to reassign the case to another Judge, the backward reassignment of the case to the same Judge who recused herself from the case, the refusal to consider transfer of the case to Southeast and most importantly, the failure of the authorities to bring the case to a proper trial within a ‘reasonable time’ as the Constitution demands,”

Ejimakor argued that keeping Kanu in detention for four years was against his inalienable rights.

He added, “To be clear, these actions by the authorities constitute grave miscarriage of justice that have altogether become highly injurious to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s legal interests, including particularly the grave injustice of keeping him in detention for almost four years without any prospect of a fair trial. As a human being imbued with certain inalienable rights, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu cannot fold his hands whilst these injustices persist.”

