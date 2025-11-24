Kanu: S’East Reps Appeal To Tinubu For Political Resolution

The South East Caucus in the House of Representatives has called on President Bola Tinubu to consider a political and humanitarian intervention to resolve the case against the jailed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The caucus made this call at a briefing shortly after its meeting in Abuja on Monday, November 24.

Addressing the media, leader of the caucus, Hon. Enwo Igariwey, said, “The Southeast Caucus of the House of Representatives met today, the 24th of November 2025, in Abuja, to review the recent judgment in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and to assess its implications for peace, security and stability in the Southeast region, and the nation at large.

“After extensive deliberation, the Caucus resolved to humbly appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to consider a political and humanitarian intervention using the constitutional powers granted under Section 175 of the 1999 Constitution, to grant pardon to Mazi Kanu”.

He said, “As elected representatives, we reaffirm our total respect for the judiciary and the processes that led to the conviction.

“However, our responsibility also requires us to speak with clarity when a legal matter evolves into a broader national concern with serious humanitarian, economic, and security consequences.

“Our appeal is grounded on the following considerations: The continued detention of Mazi Kanu has contributed significantly to tension and agitation in the Southeast.

“Despite numerous calls for calm, the atmosphere remains strained. A presidential act of mercy at this time has the potential to de-escalate tensions, restore normalcy, and reduce the cycle of security operations and civil resistance.

“Beyond its political nature, this matter has taken a deep emotional toll on families, communities, and the general population. The Southeast has experienced profound social disruptions, closed markets, interrupted schooling, reduced commercial activity, and fear.

“A political resolution would ease these human burdens and allow communities to return to a dignified life.

“Nigeria has, in critical moments, relied on presidential magnanimity to heal divisions and consolidate peace. Indeed, the authors of our constitution conceived of Section 175 in anticipation that the bare dictates of the law may sometimes prove insufficient in tackling complex legal issues that are better handled politically via Presidential discretion.

“It is our belief that an act of clemency by the President would resonate deeply across the country as a symbol of inclusiveness, fairness, and leadership that prioritises healing over division. It would send a clear message that dialogue is still possible, even in difficult circumstances.

“Finally, the Caucus believes that the release of Mazi Kanu, through pardon, would open space for broader engagement between the federal government, elected leaders, and community stakeholders to chart a sustainable and peaceful path forward.

“Therefore, in the spirit of national healing, unity, and responsible leadership, we respectfully urge the President to consider this request as an investment in Nigeria’s long-term peace and cohesion.

“We call on all citizens of the Southeast to remain calm, law-abiding, and supportive of ongoing efforts to secure a peaceful resolution.

“The Southeast Caucus remains committed to working with the federal government to advance national unity, inclusive governance, and lasting stability across all regions”.