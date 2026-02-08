Kanu Places Final Ban On Sit-At-Home Orders

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from his Sokoto Correction Center, has announced a final ban on the Sit-At-Home Order across Biafranland, warning that the body will not treat kindly any attempt by masqueraders ordering people to stay at home on Monday.

Kanu has also ordered a manhunt for those he described as fake IPOB members who go about perpetrating fear in Igbo land in the name of Sit-At-Home.

Recall that the flagship of this latest development was that last Monday, traders at Onitsha Main Market, in obedience to the directives of Governor Charles Soludo, opened their shops for business.

According to a release signed by the Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, on the directives of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Sokoto Correction Center:

“This directive comes directly from Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu himself, who has once again staked everything on the line to ensure that our children return to school every Monday and that our people go about their businesses without fear.

“There is now no need, excuse, or justification for anyone to stay at home on Mondays. All markets, schools, offices, transport services, and economic activities must resume fully and normally from tomorrow. This is the clear and unequivocal order of the Supreme Leader of IPOB.

“Onyendu has made it abundantly clear that any individual or group attempting to enforce Sit-At-Home from this moment forward is acting against his direct command. Such persons are enemies of our people and the Biafran cause.”

Kanu announced that anyone or any group found to be propagating the Sit-At-Home order would be hunted until apprehended.

“They will be pursued to the ends of the earth and confronted until they are completely defeated.

“We are aware that enemies of Biafra may attempt false-flag operations designed to create fear, stage attacks, or intimidate our people into staying indoors. Let it be known that any person or group identified as enforcing or enabling Sit-At-Home will be confronted wherever they are. Our people must remain vigilant, calm, and law-abiding.

“Our enemies have in the past succeeded in instigating crises and planting seeds of discord among our people. We must not allow them to succeed again. We are one people, united by a common destiny. Our struggle is for freedom, dignity, and justice for all, not just for Biafrans.

“We therefore call on all our people across the South-East to come out tomorrow, open their shops, go to work, and send their children to school without fear.

“The era of Monday Sit-At-Home is over,” he said.