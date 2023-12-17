Kanu: Panic in S’East Over S’Court Ruling

Twenty-four hours after the Supreme Court ruled that the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, should face his criminal charges of terrorism and treason, communities at the boundary of Anambra, Abia, Rivers and Imo states have been panicking over rumours of likely attacks by the gunmen, who claim to be sympathetic to the Biafran agitation. Reports had it that residents of Umuchukwu in Anambra State, Umunochi in Abia State and Okigwe in Imo State are concluding arrangements to flee their towns before the gunmen storm that area.

Similarly, residents of Ossamala and Ogwuikpele in Anambra State and their kit and kin in Ndoni in Rivers State are also apprehensive of the rumored plot to attack the area on protest against the Supreme Court pronouncement. Similar panic is being witnessed at the boundary of Anambra and Imo states towards Orlu town as it was reported that strange elements suspected to be gunmen were allegedly noticed. Recall that the National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, had described the ruling as unfortunate and sad, adding that it would worsen the state of insecurity in the South East “This is indeed unfortunate and very sad that the Supreme Court could make such a pronouncement and what it means is that the activities of the gunmen and litanies of kidnapping and killings in the South East would continue and even get worse.

“We have made spirited and highly worded representations before the Federal Government from the regime of former President Mohammadu Buhari to the current President Ahmed Bola Tinubu led by our President Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; former governor of Anambra state, who just died, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezife, among others, for the release of 5 Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Yet, the authorities failed to see reasons in our pleas” “What that means it that the insecurity in the South East would continue and you know that we had made it clear that if Nnamdi Kanu is released, it would go a long way to stopping the insecurity in our land because the reasons these boys are giving is that Nnamdi Kanu is in prison and that they will not stop unless Nnamdi Kanu is released “he said. But Gov Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has urged the residents of the area not to panic as the security operatives are equal to the task and battle ready to engage any unlikely threat to security.

According to the Com- missioner for Homeland Matters, Chief Chikodi Anarah, who spoke to this reporter: “We are not un- mindful that some miscreants would capitalize on the pronouncement of the Supreme Court to cause trouble and all manner of brigandage “But the state government wishes to reassure all law abiding citizens of Anambra State of our continued strive to protect lives and property in the area” “We have already sustained our neighborhood watch on major flash points in Anambra State and the Joint Task Force on Security is battle ready to take on any person or group of persons found to be perpetrating insecurity in the state”, he said Meanwhile, the leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned Friday’s Supreme Court verdict on Kanu.

The group described the apex court’s decision as “an open rape of Justice and rule of law”. According to statement signed by MASSOB’s National Leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu: “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was earlier discharged by Nigeria Federal High Court and Appeal Court respectively. It was expected that the apex court would have upheld the integrity of Nigeria’s judiciary but it woefully and sadly failed to redeem the battered image of the Nigeria judiciary, which has since been draped in shame following the outcomes of the presidential election cases.” Madu maintained that by the judgment, Ndigbo and indeed Nigerians’ obvious loss of hope in the Nigeria judiciary has further been deepened.

He recalled that Nnamdi Kanu was kidnapped in Kenya and extradited illegally to Nigeria by Nigerian state actors. Madu, however, added that, “the latest judicial persecution of Ndigbo in Nigeria will not and cannot soften or demoralize our unshakable and indomitable spirits from seeking and realizing and actualizing an independent Biafra state.”