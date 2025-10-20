Kanu: NCoS Declares Correctional Centres Red Zones Ahead Of Planned Protests

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has declared all correctional centres across the country as red zones ahead of the planned nationwide protests scheduled for today, calling for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the service’s Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Umar. Umar advised members of the public to stay away from correctional facilities, describing them as restricted areas. He said: “The public is hereby informed that all correctional centres are declared as red zones.

The NCoS reiterates that correctional centres are restricted areas. “Anyone who has no official business therein should stay off to avoid any untoward incidents or security breaches.

Umar urged Nigerians to exercise caution and cooperate with security agencies to ensure a peaceful and safe environment during the planned demonstration.

He emphasised the importance of respecting restricted areas, particularly correctional facilities, to prevent any disruptions or security concerns. Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) FCT Command, has cautioned protesters against vandalizing Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) in the territory during today’s protests.

The NSCDC FCT Commandant, Dr Olusola Odumosu, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday in Abuja.

NAN reports that separate groups have organised protests on Monday for and against the release of Kanu. Odumosu called on citizens, in support or against the planned rallies, to adhere strictly to the provisions of the court order.