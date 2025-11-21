Kanu: Justice Omotosho Manufactured Bomb Plot Against US – Igbo Groups

…UK Missions Discredits Judgement

Three Igbo groups, American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID), Ambassadors For Self Determination and Rising Sun Foundation, have described as the judge’s invention the claim that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu planned to bomb the British and United States missions in Nigeria in the judgment delivered by Justice James Omotosho against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In their review of the life sentence handed to the IPOB leader by Justice Omotosho, the groups held that at no time in the trial was the allegation of a plot to bomb US and UK Missions charged, testified to, nor tendered in evidence, nor was it ever mentioned by any witness in the entire trial.

“It is a pure invention of the judge, inserted into the judgment to demonise Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before the world and to drive a wedge between him and the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom.

“In any criminal justice system worthy of the name, a judge cannot convict an accused person on the basis of stories invented in chambers and not proven in court.

AVID and Co contended that the so-called “bomb plot” smuggled into the judgment, not pleaded in the evidence, has destroyed not only the entire judgment but the integrity of Nigerian courts before the international community.

The groups recalled that in 2027 Kanu organised the first and only Trump solidarity rally in Port Harcourt and Des Moines, Iowa in 2020, identifying with the American democratic process as not the actions of a man plotting to bomb US or UK missions.

“For a Nigerian judge to twist this history into a phantom ‘terror plot” is not only dishonest; it is dangerous. It sends a message to the world that Nigerian courts are willing to weaponise lies against political defendants.”

The groups revealed the next line of action, including immediate publication of the full transcripts of proceedings before Justice Omotosho, for Nigerians and the international community to read before they falsify it; filing of appropriate appeals challenging the judgment on the ground that it is based on fabricated facts not supported by evidence; petition the NJC and relevant bodies, to investigate how such a grave falsehood found its way into a Federal High Court judgment; and engage with US and UK authorities, providing them with the record of proceedings to show that this alleged “bomb plot” exists only in Justice Omotosho’s imagination.