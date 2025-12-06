Kanu Inspires Young Girls At Book Launch

Super Falcons forward, Uchenna Kanu, has delivered a powerful message to young girls across Nigeria and beyond, urging them to stay committed to their dreams in sports even when they find themselves in environments where they are not fully supported or accepted.

Speaking at the launch of her new book, Kanu used her platform to highlight the challenges young female athletes face, from lack of encouragement, to gender bias, to societal pressure, and encouraged them to remain fearless and focused.

The Super Falcons star stressed that sports and education are not enemies, insisting that both can thrive side-by side when structured properly.

“Stay true to your passion. Even if the environment doesn’t support you yet, keep going. Don’t let anyone stop you,” Kanu said. “Parents need to stop limiting their children.

This is a wake-up call. Let them pursue sports — it builds character, resilience, confidence, teamwork, and life skills.

“Sports and education can go hand in hand. You can be an athlete and be educated. Both are possible — and both are important.”

Kanu also highlighted her own journey, saying she grew up in an environment where support was not always guaranteed, yet perseverance, self-belief, and mentorship helped her break through barriers.

Her book, she said, was written to inspire, educate, and empower young girls who dream of becoming athletes but face obstacles from family or society.

She encouraged girls to remain disciplined, train hard, and surround themselves with people who believe in their ambitions.