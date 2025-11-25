Kanu Insists Conviction Unconstitutional, Appreciates Supporters Of Justice

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed deep appreciation to all who supported him through his trial and conviction, particularly those who, according to him, recognized the injustice in the process and stood for truth, fairness and the rule of law.

Kanu conveyed his message through his younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, who visited him at the Sokoto Custodial Centre in the company of his lawyer, Dr. Maxwell Opara.

According to Emmanuel, Kanu maintained that his conviction has no legal validity, arguing that no individual can be convicted under a repealed law.

He also noted that his final written address, anchored on the constitutional right to fair hearing was denied.

Kanu further stated that key evidence relied upon by the court was neither listed in the charge sheet nor presented during trial. He also faulted the court’s reliance on previously struck-out charges from Justice Binta Nyako, describing it as a major procedural error that undermines the credibility of the judgment.

The IPOB leader urged Nigerian judges, magistrates, and legal practitioners to thoroughly review the ruling and uphold the laws of the land as well as the Nigerian Constitution.

He also questioned the inconsistency between his conviction and earlier rulings from the Umuahia High Court, Enugu Appeal Court, the United Nations, and even the Supreme Court, rulings which, he said, affirmed that the laws used against him were already repealed and required amendment.

Kanu reaffirmed his stand against injustice in all forms, saying:

“I am Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and I will reject injustice, unfairness, and evil against anybody, regardless of tribe, faith, or ethnic background. Injustice to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is injustice everywhere.”