Kanu: Igbo Diaspora Groups Petition Trump, Seek Sanctions Against Malami, Others

Three Pro-Igbo groups in the diaspora – American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID), Rising Sun Charities Organisation and Ambassadors for Self-Determination, have petitioned US President, Donald Trump, seeking US sanctions against five Nigerian jurists; and a former Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, over their roles in the ordeals of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The petition dated August 28, alleged violation of international laws in the abduction, extraordinary rendition, continued detention and prosecution of Kanu, and submitted to President Trump by Kanu’s international lawyer, Bruce Fein, urged the US President to invoke the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, 22 U.S.C. 10102 (c) and E.O. 13818, against the affected individuals.

The groups alleged that the jurists’ offence range from arbitrary detention, denial of right to counsel and access to necessary medical care, endorsement of ex parte prohibition of IPOB without due process, to “affirmation of arbitrary detention to enable Nigerian government to profit from its own crimes against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”.

They specifically accused the former AGF of “orchestrating Kanu’s kidnapping, torture, extraordinary rendition and arbitrary detention without trial.”

The petition reads: “Nigerian Justices and the former Attorney-General, deserve Global Magnitsky Sanctions for violating Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s internationally recognised human rights in defense of free speech and association; and fair trial, to peacefully promote the Biafran right to self-determination enshrined in international law”.

The petitioners argued that international laws and conventions were grossly abused by the affected judicial officers, insisting that they should not be allowed to go unpunished by the US.

They cited various instances where the US had in the past sanctioned jurists in foreign lands for copious violations of human rights, and urged Trump to deal accordingly.