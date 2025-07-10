Kanu: Enyimba Management Deserves Praise, Not Blame

Chairman of Enyimba International FC and Nigerian football legend, Kanu Nwankwo, has urged fans and critics of the club to show support and understanding, rather than condemnation, for the current efforts to reposition the club.

Speaking at the ongoing 2025 NNL Super 8 tournament in Asaba, where he was a special guest, Kanu expressed his disappointment at the barrage of criticism directed at his administration, stating that many are simply unaware of the challenges he inherited upon assuming leadership.

I met an Enyimba that had no proper office, no players’ camp, no clubhouse, no dedicated training pitch, no feeder teams; even the trophies won by the club were packed in someone’s house,” said the former Super Eagles captain and two-time African Player of the Year.

“We have started taking concrete steps to correct these anomalies.”

Kanu, fondly known as ‘Papilo’, insisted that his administration has been working tirelessly to restore professionalism at the Aba-based club, which remains Nigeria’s most successful football team.

“People are not informed about the true state of Enyimba . We are not where we want to be yet, but we are putting sustainable structures in place,” he explained.

“We now have genuine youth teams to groom future stars, and work is ongoing to unveil a formal club office and clubhouse.”

He emphasized that returning Enyimba to its glory days is a long-term project that requires patience, support, and constructive criticism from stakeholders.

“Enyimba is a great club and should be the greatest in Nigeria, not just in terms of trophies, but in structure and professionalism. That’s what we are building towards,” Kanu stated. “This board deserves commendation, not condemnation.”

The Arsenal legend also commended the leadership of the Nigeria National League (NNL) for organizing a “decent and inspiring” tournament in Asaba, praising its role in developing grassroots football in the country.

Kanu’s passionate defense comes amid mounting pressure from fans frustrated by the club’s inconsistent performances in recent seasons. However, the iconic striker believes that with sustained efforts and community backing, Enyimba will soon return to dominance both domestically and on the continent.