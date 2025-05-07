Kanu: Court Directs Prosecution To Always Serve Documents On Defence Ahead Of Trial

Share

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday directed the prosecution led by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) to serve the defence led by Kanu Agabi (SAN) the relevant documents, materials and videos intended for trial before being tendered as evidence in court.

Justice James Omotosho gave the order while delivering a ruling on trial of the detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu, At the resumed hearing, the court took a firm stance on trial procedures following confusion over legal representation and tension surrounding courtroom conduct.

According to Justice Omotosho, a letter from one Charles Ude, claiming to be Kanu’s lawyer, necessitated his concern.

However, lead defence counsel Agabi and Alloy Ejimakor disssociating the team from Ude’s claim, insisting that they don’t know him. Kanu confirmed Agabias his official legal representative.

“The matter has to go on maybe he would be accommodated some other time,” he said. However, in a bid to maintain order, the judge stressed that only 16 lawyers out of the 29 listed would be recognised in court.

Justice Omotosho said: “I don’t want to be pushed to take this case virtually—we have the facility.”

At the resumed crossexamination of the first prosecution witness (PW1), identified as AAA, under questioning by Agabi, admitted to being unaware that several terrorism charges against Kanu had been struck out by the court. He also denied knowledge of the current status of many of the original 15 charges.

