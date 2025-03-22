Kanu apologises for unruly behaviour, pleads not guilty to fresh charges

Share

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu yesterday apologised to Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court and Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN over his misconduct at the last proceedings of his trial on the terrorism charges.

Kanu pleaded for forgiveness and promised to be of good conduct throughout the duration of his trial. The apology was contained in a lengthy prepared speech delivered by his lead counsel and former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi, SAN.

Kanu specifically begged Justice Nyako and Awomolo to forgive and forget his outburst and attacks against them in the open court.

Agabi said that Kanu had cause to be angry but ought not to have spoken when anger overwhelmed him.

“In expressing his anger, he attacked the Federal High Court, he attacked Justice Binta Nyako, he attacked the prosecutor and his own lawyers. I hereby apologise to Justice Binta Nyako. She did not deserve the unjust attack. I apologise to Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN. He deserves the highest respect. He was castigated without reservations.

“I appeal for forgiveness. Kanu is a good man but all of us cannot be of one mind. He is not perfect but defending the cause of Igbo people who are resilient, fearless and using their God-given talents to give a good account of themselves.

“We may have misgivings but we must seek forgiveness. In resolving our differences, let us employ peace and not violence to resolve our differences”, he pleaded.

Meanwhile, Kanu pleaded not guilty to the fresh terrorism charges brought against him by the federal government.

He was arraigned before Justice James Kolawole Omotosho amid water-tight security provided by operatives of the Department of the State Services (DSS).

Upon the reading of the 7-count charges one by one, Kanu, who dressed in his usual white sports wears denied the accusations of threatening Nigeria’s corporate existence and operating an illegal radio station to broadcast the Biafra messages.

After the plea, the federal government’s counsel, Awomolo, SAN announced to the court his readiness to conduct prosecution in line with the spirit and letters of the Supreme Court that ordered fresh trial.

He asked for an adjournment to enable him to assemble his witnesses and also applied for accelerated hearing which was granted by the court.

Based on the request and having not objected by the defence counsel led by Agabi, Justice Omotosho fixed April 29 , May 2 and 6, 2025 for full-blown trial.

Kanu, who was brought back to the country in June 2021 from Kenya had since been in the custody of the DSS on the order of court, also conceded to speedy trial of the charges against him.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, had, in a letter dated March 4, 2025 and addressed to Kanu’s lead counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, communicated the re-assignment of the case from Justice Binta Nyako to Justice Omotosho.

The re-assignment followed the demand by Kanu and his team of lawyers for the transfer of the seven-count terrorism charge to another judge after alleging bias.

Justice Nyako, on September 24, 2024, recused herself from the case and sent the case file to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for re-assignment.

The judge said she could not proceed with a trial where a defendant lacked confidence in the court

