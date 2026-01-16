Kanu And Nine Other Legends Who Never Won AFCON

In African football, success is often judged by silverware. At the top of that list is the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the most prestigious tournament on the continent.

For many African footballers, winning AFCON is seen as the final seal of greatness, a moment that confirms their place in national history.

Yet, football is not always fair. Some of Africa’s greatest players thrilled fans, carried their countries on their shoulders, and lifted African football to global heights, but never got the chance to lift the AFCON trophy. One of such players is Nigeria’s Nwankwo Kanu.

Despite his glittering club career and huge contributions to Nigerian football, AFCON glory never came his way. Kanu is not alone. Across Africa, several legends share this same story — players whose names will forever be remembered, even without an AFCON medal.

This article takes a look at Kanu and nine other African football icons who never won the Africa Cup of Nations, yet remain legends in every sense of the word.

Nwankwo Kanu (Nigeria)

Nwankwo Kanu, fondly called Papilo, is one of Africa’s most gifted footballers. His career was defined by intelligence, elegance and resilience. Kanu captained Nigeria at different times and played a key role in the country’s success on the global stage, particularly at the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games.

Kanu won almost everything at club level. He lifted league titles in the Netherlands with Ajax, won the UEFA Champions League, enjoyed success with Inter Milan, and became a cult hero in England with Arsenal, where he won the Premier League and FA Cup.

He also won Olympic gold with Nigeria at the 1996 Atlanta Games, one of the greatest moments in African football history. However, AFCON success never came. Kanu featured in several AFCON tournaments, including the painful 2000 final loss to Cameroon on home soil.

Despite his leadership and experience, Nigeria could not cross the final hurdle during his era. Still, Kanu remains one of Nigeria’s most decorated and respected footballers, proving that greatness is not defined by one trophy.

Didier Drogba (Cote d’Ivoire)

Didier Drogba is more than a footballer in Ivory Coast. He is a national hero and a symbol of unity. On the pitch, Drogba was a fearsome striker who dominated defenders in Europe, especially at Chelsea, where he became a club legend.

With the national team, Drogba led a golden generation that included stars like Yaya Toure, Didier Zokora and Salomon Kalou. Cote d’Ivoire reached AFCON finals in 2006 and 2012, but lost both, including a heartbreaki n g pen – a l t y shootout defeat in 2012.

D e s p i t e never winning AFCON, Drogba’s impact went beyond football. He played a key role in helping bring peace to Cote d’Ivoire during political unrest, using his influence to unite the nation. His legacy remains untouchable, with or without the AFCON title.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Mohamed Salah is arguably the most famous African footballer of his generation. His success in Europe, especially with Liverpool, has made him a global superstar and a source of pride for Egypt and Africa. Egypt is the most successful nation in AFCON history, but Salah’s era has been filled with near misses.

He played in AFCON finals in 2017 and 2021, losing both times. Injuries and team challenges also affected Egypt’s campaigns during his peak years. Despite this, Salah’s influence on Egyptian football is massive. He inspired a new generation of players and restored belief in the national team. Even without an AFCON medal, Salah’s status as a legend is secure.

Asamoah Gyan (Ghana)

Asamoah Gyan is one of Africa’s most reliable goalscorers. He remains Ghana’s all-time leading scorer and one of the top African scorers in World Cup history. For more than a decade, Gyan was the face of Ghanaian football.

Ghana came close to winning AFCON several times during Gyan’s career, reaching finals and semi-finals, but always falling short. Despite his goals and leadership, the elusive trophy never came before he retired. Gyan’s contributions to Ghanaian football are undeniable. His goals gave f a n s unforgettable moments, and his name will forever be linked with Ghana’s golden era.

George Weah (Liberia)

George Weah’s career stands in a class of its own. As the only African to win the Ballon d’Or, Weah broke barriers and changed how African players were viewed globally. He carried Liberia almost single-handedly, scoring goals and attracting global attention to his country.

However, Liberia lacked the depth and resources to compete consistently at AFCON. Despite Weah’s brilliance, AFCON success remained out of reach. Weah’s legacy goes far beyond trophies. He inspired generations of African footballers and later became President of Liberia, proving his influence both on and off the pitch.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was Gabon’s biggest football star for many years. His goals in France, Germany and England made him one of Africa’s most recognisable forwards. As captain of Gabon, he led by example and carried national expectations.

Gabon never seriously challenged for AFCON during Aubameyang’s time, often exiting early. Despite this, his role in raising Gabon’s football profile cannot be ignored. Aubameyang remains a symbol of hope and pride for Gabonese football, even without continental silverware.

El Hadji Diouf (Senegal)

Before Senegal’s historic AFCON triumph in 2021, El Hadji Diouf was the country’s most influential football figure. A two-time African Footballer of the Year, Diouf was known for his confidence, flair and fearlessness. He led Senegal to their first AFCON final in 2002, where they lost narrowly to Cameroon.

That same year, Senegal shocked the world at the World Cup, with Diouf at the heart of the team. Although he never won AFCON, Diouf helped place Senegal firmly on the African football map and paved the way for future success.

Michael Essien (Ghana)

Michael Essien was the engine of Ghana’s midfield during their golden years in the 2000s. Strong, disciplined and versatile, Essien was admired both in Africa and Europe, especially during his time at Chelsea. Ghana consistently reached the latter stages of AFCON during Essien’s career but never lifted the trophy.

Injuries also affected his availability in some tournaments. Essien’s leadership and professionalism helped shape Ghana’s identity as a strong football nation, and his legacy remains intact.

Stephen Appiah (Ghana)

Stephen Appiah was Ghana’s captain and midfield leader for many years. Known for his composure and leadership, he guided the Black Stars through AFCON tournaments and historic World Cup campaigns.

Despite his influence, Ghana could not secure AFCON glory during his playing days. Still, Appiah is remembered as one of Ghana’s greatest captains, respected for his dedication and passion.

Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo)

Emmanuel Adebayor is Togo’s most famous football export. His career in Europe, including spells at Arsenal and Manchester City, made him a household name. Adebayor carried Togo to their only World Cup appearance in 2006 and represented his country with pride. At AFCON, however, limited team strength meant Togo could not compete for the title.