Kante Joins Fenerbache After Erdogan’s Intervention

Turkish giants Fenerbahce on Tuesday confirmed the signing of France midfielder N’Golo Kante, from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The Frenchman’s hopes of joining the Turkish club appeared to be over when Fenerbahce released a statement blaming Al-Ittihad for the collapse of the move.

Fenerbahce claimed Al-Ittihad failed to file the necessary paperwork to complete the transfer, which involves Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri moving in the opposite direction.

However, Fenerbahce confirmed on Wednesday that the issue had been resolved and that former Chelsea player Kante had joined the club after two and a half years in Saudi Arabia.

READ ALSO:

“Our club has successfully completed the transfer of N’Golo Kante, a prominent figure in world football,” Fenerbahce president Sadettin Saran said. “On behalf of myself and our club, I would like to express my gratitude to our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his significant support in ensuring the positive conclusion of this process, which will contribute to the development of both Fenerbahce and Turkish football,” he added. This came after the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visited Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, making his first visit to the country in more than two years.

Kante, 34, joined Al-Ittihad from Chelsea in 2023, having won the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup with the London side. He joined the Blues from Leicester City in 2016, having guided the Foxes to the Premier League trophy the previous season. The move gives Kante an opportunity to make the French squad for the coming World Cups.