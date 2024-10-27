KANSIEC Issues Certificates Of Return To Newly Elected LG Chairmen

Share

The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) on Sunday presented Certificates of Return to 44 newly elected Local Government Chairmen in just concluded Kano State Local Council election on Saturday.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the development follows the victory of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Saturday’s election.

KANSIEC Chairman, Professor Sani Lawal Malumfashi, issued the certificates to the Chairmen as he affirmed the elected NNPP candidates as the legitimate representatives across the state’s 44 LGAs.

The NNPP secured all 44 chairmanship seats and all 484 councillorship seats in the state, according to the electoral commission.

Malumfashi praised the smooth and orderly conduct of the elections, which were originally set for November 30.

Recall that the election was moved to October 26 after a Supreme Court ruling affirming the Local Government autonomy.

Malumfashi emphasized that the commission had taken substantial steps to ensure a peaceful electoral process, with voting reportedly conducted without major incidents.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is expected to formally swear in the elected officials soon at the Government House in Kano.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has contested the election’s legality.

APC cited an order from the Federal High Court in Kano, presided by Justice Simon Amobede, which questioned KANSIEC’s impartiality and declared the election process void due to alleged bias in favor of the NNPP.

Rabi’u Bichi, an APC chieftain, argued that the ruling, combined with a recent court judgment that annulled all NNPP chairmanship candidates, renders the election’s outcome “illegal.”

The APC has advised members to remain patient as the party pursues legal actions challenging the validity of the election results.

