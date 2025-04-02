Kano’s Oldest Kingmaker, Abbas Sunusi Dies At 91

Share

Abbas Sunusi, the revered Galadiman and Kano’s oldest kingmaker has passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 91.

He was a prominent figure in the Kano Emirate Council, having served as Wamban Kano and Senior Councilor under the late Emirs Muhammadu Sanusi I and Ado Bayero.

Galadiman Kano was also the father of the Kano State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Abbas, and Kabiru Abbas, who confirmed his death on Tuesday night.

“Yes, Baba has died after a prolonged illness,” they said.

Abbas Sunusi’s passing marks a significant loss for the community.

He served under the late Emir Alhaji Ado Bayero, who reigned from 1963 to 2014.

He is survived by his wives and 35 children, including Abdullahi Abbas.

His funeral is scheduled to take place Wednesday at the Gidan Rumfa Emir’s Palace.

