Kano’s NDLEA Seizes 116 Packages Of Marijuana

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s (NDLEA), Kano State Command has seized a sizeable quantity of Cannabis Sativa, dismantling a huge drug cartel in the process.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Command’s Senior Public Relations Officer, Sadiq Maigatari, disclosed the information.

Maigatari claimed the raid, which occurred in the Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State in Garindau close to the Wudil Bridge, led to the confiscation of an incredible 116 bags of cannabis, totalling an astounding 1,553.1 kg.

The stockpile contained 66 bags of loose cannabis along with 50 bags of compressed cannabis, each bag containing 25 blocks totalling 1,250 blocks.

He added that the coordination of resources, personnel, and a well-executed surveillance operation, based on key intelligence reports, was what made this operation effective.

He claimed that the officers, who had been working on the investigation for two months, had been successful in finding and stopping the drugs when they were loaded from Lokoja and travelling to Jigawa.

“During the operation, two suspects were apprehended: Jonathan Nuhu, a 45-year-old from Kanke village in Plateau State, and Muhammad Abubakar, an 18-year-old from Kumbotso local government area of Kano State.

“Both individuals are believed to be part of a larger drug syndicate that specialises in transporting cannabis to northern Nigeria and distributing them to various dealers.”

The arrest, according to Maigatari, is an important accomplishment for the agency in its ongoing fight against drug trafficking and to uphold public safety. It deals a serious blow to the illegal drug trade and breaks up the distribution network for drugs in Kano and the surrounding states.

He continued by saying that despite the operation’s success, two further suspects managed to escape arrest and are still at large.

“The NDLEA is continuing its efforts to bring these criminals to justice.

“This case serves as a testament to the diligence and bravery of the NDLEA officers, who are on the front lines in the fight against drug trafficking.

“The state Command under Abubakar Idris Ahmad, will remain vigilant and dedicated to its mission of upholding the law and protecting the good people of Kano State,” the statement said.