Kano’s Media Ban: Farounmbi, Ojo Demand Immediate Reversal

Veteran journalist and diplomat, Dr. Yemi Farounmbi, and Ibadan-based Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adebayo Mutalubi Ojo, have condemned the Kano State Government’s recent directive banning live political programmes on radio and television, as well as its prohibition of so-called “provocative” questions during media interviews.

Describing the move as a “fatwa,” both Farounmbi and Ojo denounced the directive as undemocratic, draconian, and unconstitutional.

They called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to challenge the directive in court.

They spoke during the “Political Circuit” programme hosted by Isaac Brown on Fresh FM Radio in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and monitored by Saturday Telegraph.

The controversial directive requires all media analysts and presenters appearing on air to sign an undertaking to avoid making abusive, defamatory, or culturally offensive remarks.

It also bars presenters from asking “provocative questions” or using gestures that could elicit controversial responses or harm the image of the State.

Decrying the order, Dr. Farounmbi described it as a major setback for Nigeria’s democracy, especially coming from a state historically known for its progressive politics.

“It is an unhappy day for Nigeria. Kano is the most conservative state in terms of religion, yet it has always been politically progressive,” he said.

“If this kind of directive had existed in the past, we would not have had the Talakawa Movement, Aminu Kano, NEPU, or even Abubakar Rimi.

“Kano has always been a bastion of radical and progressive politics. That this is now happening in the Kano of Aminu Kano and Rimi is tragic. It shows how many centuries backward we are moving.”

Farounmbi argued that the directive violates Section 39, Chapter 4 of the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees the right to freedom of expression and press freedom.

He added that it also undermines Section 22, which assigns the media a constitutional responsibility to hold government accountable.

“A state government cannot override constitutional provisions. It is shocking that such a circular could be issued in 2025 Nigeria. It contradicts the spirit of democracy, which is rooted in informed choices and plurality of views,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr. Ojo, SAN, fully aligned with Dr. Farounmbi’s stance and pledged legal action against the directive.

“I adopt and subscribe to Baba Farounmbi’s views in toto. Honestly, it is hard to believe that in this century, a state government can issue such a fatwa. Have they forgotten we are in a democracy? What about press freedom? What about freedom of expression?

“The press is the Fourth Estate of the Realm. Even in war zones, journalists are given access to report. This directive is a grave violation, and I stand with the Kano NBA in rejecting it,” Ojo said.

He urged the NBA and NUJ to jointly file a public interest litigation, emphasizing that the relaxed legal interpretation of locus standi allows all concerned citizens to challenge the order.

