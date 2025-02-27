Kano: Yusuf Orders Probe Into Civil Servants’ Salary Deductions

Share

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has issued a stern warning over the widespread reports of salary underpayment and non-payment affecting a number of the state civil servants, declaring the act as an unacceptable violation of workers’ rights and a betrayal of public trust.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Thursday in Kano.

Fuming over the revelations that some workers have gone months without receiving their rightful earnings, Governor Yusuf vowed to expose and punish those responsible.

“This administration will not tolerate any act of injustice against our workers. Anyone found complicit in this reprehensible act will face the full wrath of the law,” he declared.

In a decisive move to end the irregularities, the governor has inaugurated a high-powered investigative committee to unearth the root causes of the discrepancies, whether due to technical errors or deliberate human sabotage.

The committee has been directed to conduct a thorough audit of the state’s payroll from October 2024 to February 2025, identify affected workers, determine the financial impact, and recommend corrective and punitive actions.

The seven-member committee, chaired by Hon. Abdulkadir Abdussalam, Commissioner for Rural & Community Development and the immediate past State Accountant General, is made up of top government officials and financial experts with deep knowledge of payroll systems.

The Committee has Abdulkadir Abdussalam – Chairman

Commissioner, Ministry for Rural & Community Development, Dr. Bashir Abdu Muzakkari – Member

Special Adviser on Digital Economy, Dr. Aliyu Isa Aliyu – Member

Director-General, Kano State Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Hamisu Sadi Ali – Member

Director-General, Kano State Debt Management Office, Hajiya Zainab Abdulkadir – Member

Director, Kano State Computer Centre, Aliyu Muhammad Sani – Secretary

Director, Research & Evaluation, REPA Directorate, SSG’s Office and Ummulkulthum Ladan Kailani – Co-Secretary, Senior Assistant Secretary (AGS), Admin. & General Services Directorate, SSG’s Office

The committee has been given just seven days to complete its findings and submit a comprehensive report outlining those responsible, the extent of the financial malpractice, and lasting solutions to ensure the problem never recurs.

Governor Yusuf has assured civil servants that his administration is committed to justice, transparency, and the prompt payment of salaries, warning that anyone found guilty of exploiting workers will face severe consequences.

“The era of shortchanging our workers is over. This is a government of accountability, and no one will be spared if found guilty,” the governor asserted.

As the committee swings into action, expectations are high that this bold move will expose entrenched payroll fraud, restore confidence in the state’s wage system, and safeguard the rights of Kano’s hardworking civil servants.

The committee was inaugurated by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Faruk Ibrahim, on behalf of the people’s Governor of Kano state, His Excellency Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf.

