Kano: Yusuf Demands Removal Of Police Commissioner Over Unprofessional Conducts

ANO Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has expressed serious dismay over what he described as the unprofessional conducts of the state Commissioner of Police, Dr Ibrahim Bakori, for his abrupt withdrawal of police detach- ment from the Parade Ground of the State during the nation’s 65th Independence Celebration.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Kano people, I call on President Bola Tinubu to hasten the removal of the Police Commissioner for his misconduct, trying to create problems for the state and his persistent anti Kano activities.” The governor said that on behalf of the people Kano, he condemns the unethical attitudes of the Police Commissioner, adding “I’m writing a petition to the National Security to the President against the CP.”

Adding, “Kano people are highly respected people and want to see the progress of Nigeria and live in unity, we don’t want people like the Police Commissioner around us who is hiding something against the state.” Governor Yusuf said, “you can imagine the Police Commissioner withdrew even the Police Open Parade Car, I had to use my Personal Protocol Car to go round the Parade, this is unacceptable.”

Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, however commended other security agencies like the Civil Defense Corps, and the military for their participation and undertaking the Parade. He said, “We are highly appreciative of your matured conducts and we will be there for you on whatever you want from us, not somebody who is hell-bent on creating disunity among the people.”