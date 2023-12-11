Kano Youths Protest Against Abduction Of Female Students In Northern

Some students converged in Kano to protest against the continuous abduction of female students in tertiary institutions across Northern Nigeria.

The students, who marched along the Rijiyar Zaki Area of the city, requested the immediate rescue of female students kidnapped by armed bandits from Federal University Gusau, FUGUS, about three months ago, as well as others abducted from Federal University, Dutsinma, FUDMA, and Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

About 24 female students of FUGUS, and four female students of FUDMA who were seized by bandits over three months ago, are still in captivity.

However, seven more students of the Federal University, Lafia, FULAFIA, Nasarawa State, who were abducted four days ago by bandits, were released on Sunday.

But the four students seized from Nasarawa State University months ago are still in captivity.

The protest was conducted under the banner of ‘Arewa Mufarka’, meaning ‘Northerners let’s wake up’.

Speaking to journalists in Kano on Monday, the convener of the protest said: “We have been on the matter for long. It has been eighty days now since the abduction took place. We have ministers in our region – in Zamfara. We have a National Security Adviser, NSA, from our region.

“We need these girls back. Their parents are in serious condition. We are not going to stop doing this until they bring back our girls”.

The protesters also complained about the recent massacre of more than 100 civilians by Nigerian Army drones in the Tudun Biri community, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.